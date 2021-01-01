Base Protocol (BASE) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $1.68 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00130354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00561661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00161640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00299848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00050137 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 14,041,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,496 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

