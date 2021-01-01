BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion and a PE ratio of -30.29. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €68.49 ($80.58).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

