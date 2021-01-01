Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 500 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,938,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

