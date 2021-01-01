Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

BAMXF stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

