Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.91. Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 17,917 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

