Beam (BEAM) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Beam has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and $5.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,190,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.