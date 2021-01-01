BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $362,050.13 and approximately $105.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001241 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

