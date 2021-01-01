Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) Receives €98.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.38 ($115.74).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €94.44 ($111.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.06. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 52 week high of €108.05 ($127.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

