Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 39,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

