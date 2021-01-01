Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE BDC opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Belden by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.