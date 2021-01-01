Benchmark Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $148,847.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00560666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00158445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00303019 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

