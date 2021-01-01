Benson E. Legg Sells 4,000 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

