B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $27.73 on Monday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.