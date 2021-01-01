Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $317.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,513. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

