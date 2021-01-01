BidaskClub Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

