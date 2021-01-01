BidaskClub Downgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Hold

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

