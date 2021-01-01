BidaskClub Downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

NYSE BCSF opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,337.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.