BidaskClub Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Hold

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

DRRX stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $420.58 million, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. Research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

