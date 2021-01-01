BidaskClub Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Buy

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. ValuEngine cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of PI stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Impinj has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $424,202 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 163,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

