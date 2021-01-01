BidaskClub Downgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Strong Sell

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.
IDCC opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 103,467 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 38.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
