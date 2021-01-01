BidaskClub Downgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $79.30 on Monday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Neogen by 7,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 273,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,844,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.