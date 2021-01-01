BidaskClub Downgrades Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) to Strong Sell

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $26.41 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

