BidaskClub Downgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Buy

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised Terex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Terex stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,223 shares of company stock valued at $403,289 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

