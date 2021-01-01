BidaskClub Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 154.54, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

