BidaskClub Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $259.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.36. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.