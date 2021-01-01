BidaskClub Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Buy

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IRBT has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,774 shares of company stock worth $1,508,936. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.