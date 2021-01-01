BidaskClub Lowers OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OSPN opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OneSpan by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.