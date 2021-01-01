BidaskClub Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to Buy

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

QTWO stock opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $130.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,048 shares of company stock worth $26,721,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Q2 by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

