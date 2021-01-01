BidaskClub Upgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Buy

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

