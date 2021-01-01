Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Biglari alerts:

Shares of BH stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Biglari has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.06 per share, with a total value of $700,406.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 53,729 shares of company stock worth $6,181,662 over the last three months. 58.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biglari by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.