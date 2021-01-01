Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BILL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

NYSE:BILL opened at $136.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $154.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $1,529,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,670,130.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,093 shares of company stock valued at $40,057,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after buying an additional 105,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bill.com by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

