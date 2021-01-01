BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $97,187.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00041112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00302040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.63 or 0.01985251 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

