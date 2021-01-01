BitCoen (BEN) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $104,775.33 and approximately $2,889.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.00438878 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,897.55 or 0.98462364 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

