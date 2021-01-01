Bitcoin Planet Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,232.97 or 0.99996327 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027152 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00332373 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00487159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00138466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

