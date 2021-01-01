Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85,577.65

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $85,577.65 and $100.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00128617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00563783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00159167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00309380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00084455 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

