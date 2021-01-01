BitcoiNote One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $39,406.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,237,262 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

