Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0015

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Bitzeny has a market cap of $110,521.80 and $8.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00431355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

