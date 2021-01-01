BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.72

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $14.96. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 223,846 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,429,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 326,227 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

