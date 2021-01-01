BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,320 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 958.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 116,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,098 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 42.8% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 282,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 126,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $197,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.