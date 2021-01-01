BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.91

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $14.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 54,934 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $82,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,899 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

