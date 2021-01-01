BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $805.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $805.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.17.

BlackRock stock opened at $721.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $722.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

