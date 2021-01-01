BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $805.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $805.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.17.
BlackRock stock opened at $721.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $722.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.22.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.