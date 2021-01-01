Blocknet Price Tops $1.55 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00005304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $8,717.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,401,994 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

