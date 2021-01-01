Blockpass Market Cap Tops $65,898.53 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $65,898.53 and approximately $692.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00301576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01972684 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

