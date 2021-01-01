Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White Sells 154,183 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.