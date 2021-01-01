Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Blucora posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

BCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blucora by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blucora by 181.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $15.91 on Friday. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

