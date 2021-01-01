Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

BKEP stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.20. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

