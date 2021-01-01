BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) Shares Gap Up to $58.20

Shares of BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.20, but opened at $60.60. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 74,095 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £146.83 million and a PE ratio of 46.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

Get BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.63. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.