boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $304.54

Shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.54 and traded as high as $352.42. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) shares last traded at $344.60, with a volume of 6,129,922 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 381.67 ($4.99).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 310.35. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.97.

In other news, insider Neil James Catto acquired 5,825 shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

