Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $9.92 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00033897 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $593,943.88 and approximately $66,936.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00558733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00166415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00311819 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.